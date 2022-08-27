Sign up
Photo 4621
Glad He’s Back
The head maintenance man is finally back after an injury laid him low. We are glad to see his affable smile after a long absence. Welcome back, Dennis!
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
