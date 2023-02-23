Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4801
Ash Wednesday at WPC
It was so good to have a family night supper at church, followed by an informal worship service for Ash Wednesday. I love the fellowship of our church and the way we celebrate our faith.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9506
photos
23
followers
37
following
1315% complete
View this month »
4794
4795
4796
4797
4798
4799
4800
4801
Latest from all albums
4798
4702
4799
4703
4704
4800
4801
4705
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
22nd February 2023 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
ashes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close