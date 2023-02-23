Previous
Next
Ash Wednesday at WPC by allie912
Photo 4801

Ash Wednesday at WPC

It was so good to have a family night supper at church, followed by an informal worship service for Ash Wednesday. I love the fellowship of our church and the way we celebrate our faith.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise