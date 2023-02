Meet the artist

My friend and I made time to visit the staff art show at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. We even managed to snag one of the artists who happened to be walking by. This is Zach Thayer who does amazing things by burning designs into wood. He is able to get subtle color gradations by applying different pressure to his designs. He actually was working on one piece at his kitchen table when his house caught on fire. Hence the name “Out of the Fire” and no, it wasn’t caused by his wood burning tool.