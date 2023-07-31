Previous
Meet Pat Donahue, Handyman Extraordinaire by allie912
Photo 4959

Meet Pat Donahue, Handyman Extraordinaire

I can’t say enough good things about Pat Donahue who was one of many who offered their expertise after I posted my tale of woe on Nextdoor.com about a dead kitchen sink disposal.
Pat has a property management company and as such is good at troubleshooting household problems like mine. He is also good at communicating and came by today after a series of DMs on Nextdoor.com.
Turns out the electric switch controlling power to the disposal had gone bad. He scoped that out pretty quickly and replaced the switch as well as fixing a problem I was having with a cabinet door, handling each in a calm, professional manner.
So if you need help with a household problem, text Pat at (804) 839-5984. If he is available, you will be glad you did!
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise