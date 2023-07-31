Meet Pat Donahue, Handyman Extraordinaire

I can’t say enough good things about Pat Donahue who was one of many who offered their expertise after I posted my tale of woe on Nextdoor.com about a dead kitchen sink disposal.

Pat has a property management company and as such is good at troubleshooting household problems like mine. He is also good at communicating and came by today after a series of DMs on Nextdoor.com.

Turns out the electric switch controlling power to the disposal had gone bad. He scoped that out pretty quickly and replaced the switch as well as fixing a problem I was having with a cabinet door, handling each in a calm, professional manner.

So if you need help with a household problem, text Pat at (804) 839-5984. If he is available, you will be glad you did!