A Story about These Roses

This morning as I pulled into the parking lot at my grocery store, I spotted a bag of groceries, forgotten right at the edge of my parking space. Sticking out of the sack was a cheerful bouquet of flowers. I gathered up the bag and dropped it at the service desk, hoping the forgetful shopper would return for their purchases.

When I finished my shopping, as I was getting into my car, I heard a voice calling, “Excuse me!” I turned, thinking I had dropped something, but it was a man holding this arrangement of roses. “They were giving these away for free and I had no need of them, so I thought you might want them.”

So I took them and it seems like the perfect ending for a story beginning with found flowers.