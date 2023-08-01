Previous
A Story about These Roses by allie912
Photo 4960

A Story about These Roses

This morning as I pulled into the parking lot at my grocery store, I spotted a bag of groceries, forgotten right at the edge of my parking space. Sticking out of the sack was a cheerful bouquet of flowers. I gathered up the bag and dropped it at the service desk, hoping the forgetful shopper would return for their purchases.
When I finished my shopping, as I was getting into my car, I heard a voice calling, “Excuse me!” I turned, thinking I had dropped something, but it was a man holding this arrangement of roses. “They were giving these away for free and I had no need of them, so I thought you might want them.”
So I took them and it seems like the perfect ending for a story beginning with found flowers.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise