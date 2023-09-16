Previous
Next on the To-Do List by allie912
Along with a stair lift, we are adding a railing just like this to our front steps for safety’s sake. We are doing all we can to age in place. You know how you had to baby-proof your house? We’re doing the same thing but for old folks.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danette Thompson ace
It’s a pretty entrance. Hoping all goes well!
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
