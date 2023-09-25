Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5015
Awesome Responsibility
Seated are members of the elected pastoral search committee of our church. Standing are members of WPC’s congregation, praying for the success of the committee in discerning the best candidate to be our next pastor.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9934
photos
20
followers
34
following
1373% complete
View this month »
5008
5009
5010
5011
5012
5013
5014
5015
Latest from all albums
4916
5012
5013
4917
4918
5014
5015
4919
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
24th September 2023 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wpc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close