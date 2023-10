Getting the Job Done

In senior-proofing our home, we just had a railing installed on the front step. These two young men took care of things in a flash. They instructed me not to touch the rail for 24 hours so the concrete could set. After they left, I asked John if perhaps I should attach a note warning passers-by of the issue. He replied, the world being what it is, that would probably result in the opposite of what I intended. After mulling it over, I decided he just might be right so added no note.