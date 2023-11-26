Previous
Glorious Gingkos by allie912
Glorious Gingkos

I didn’t know about these beautiful trees til I came to Richmond. Their color is so pure, their shape so graceful, their leaves so distinctive and the way they drop all at once, a miracle to behold.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

