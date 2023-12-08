Sign up
Photo 5088
The More We Get Together
These are some candid shots from tonight’s Christmas party for the Gamma Mu chapter of DKG education sorority. I hadn’t been able to attend any of the Fall meetings so it was really nice to catch up with former teaching colleagues and new friends.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1
1
365
iPad Air (2020)
7th December 2023 10:19pm
christmas
women
PhotoCrazy
ace
Delightful!
December 8th, 2023
