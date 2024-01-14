Sign up
Photo 5125
Getting out of my house
And out of my head. A friend invited me to The Richmond Forum this evening to hear National Geographic photographer Joel Sartre and see some of his amazing animal photographs. That will be a nice change.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
photographer
