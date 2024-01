For Those Who Love Photography and Wild Life

My neighbor invited me to attend last night’s session of The Richmond Forum, a program featuring National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore. Sartore’s mission is to photograph — in zoo collections and the wild — all animal life in danger of extinction. He has so far photographed 15,000 different species and estimates it will take another decade to reach his goal. With humor and great storytelling, he charged us all to do our part to preserve our amazing natural world.