Previous
Houses of The Fan by allie912
Photo 5169

Houses of The Fan

A walk through the historic Richmond neighborhood called The Fan provided many great photo ops. Here are a few examples of the distinctive architecture of this charming district.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great collage- such an interesting variety of doors!
February 27th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Interesting architecture.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise