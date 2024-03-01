Sign up
Photo 5172
Opening Day
Today was the day my Christmas amaryllis produced the sequel to its holiday blooms. What a lovely bonus!
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
29th February 2024 6:28pm
Tags
amaryllis
