Making the Best of a Bad Situation

Photo 5392

I diagnosed that our main cable box had died and Xfinity can’t come to replace it til tomorrow. We ended up watching Jeopardy on YouTube on the desktop computer which in several ways was actually better — watched at 7 instead of 7:30 and no commercials. One big problem (and it happens often with the random uploads) is that the final Jeopardy question is badly distorted and the sound is warped too. Tonight it didn’t matter very much. The champ had a commanding lead, and his victory was never in doubt.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Rick Schies ace
You have to do what you have to do, and we somehow survive.
October 8th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very creative way to watch your show
October 8th, 2024  
