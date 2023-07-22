Previous
photo 365 garden 291 by allsop
311 / 365

photo 365 garden 291

This project is a simple one: to take (as far as possible) a photograph a day for a year of my garden from the same spot, i.e. the conservatory doors. If you enjoy them then you must be as mad as me!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
85% complete

