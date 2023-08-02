Previous
photo 365 garden 302 by allsop
322 / 365

photo 365 garden 302

(One for @sakkasie Imagine my amazement when after downloading this morning's image to my computer I saw this! Genuine photo not photoshopped)

This project is a simple one: to take (as far as possible) a photograph a day for a year of my garden from the same spot, i.e. the conservatory doors. If you enjoy them then you must be as mad as me!
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
