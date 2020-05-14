Previous
Untitled 26
Untitled 26

Clearing out a cupboard we came across Beryl's wedding dress, last worn on our wedding day 51 years ago—19th. April 1969. This was made for us as a present by my sister-in-law's mother, Gladys Turner, who was a court dressmaker. Feeling nostalgic!
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

