161 / 365
Untitled 26
Clearing out a cupboard we came across Beryl's wedding dress, last worn on our wedding day 51 years ago—19th. April 1969. This was made for us as a present by my sister-in-law's mother, Gladys Turner, who was a court dressmaker. Feeling nostalgic!
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
365
X70
13th May 2020 11:16am
wedding dress
