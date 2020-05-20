Sign up
167 / 365
Untitled 202
The youngsters are hanging around in the park, not social distancing but at their age you are invincible.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
19th May 2020 3:26pm
Tags
candid
