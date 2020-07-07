Tunnel 1

Now hidden behind bushes and trees, and after climbing up a bank of the disused railway track, you come to a tunnel in the rocks that is now gated and padlocked. The tunnel originally went to Mansfield Woodhouse from here in Pleasley Vale, but has been gated for at least 30 years. When I took up residence in Pleasely Vale 40 years ago it was not gated and it was possible to go in at least a little way. There have been rock movements and roof falls since then. During WWII it was used as a munitions store.

I have uploaded 3 other photographs of how it is now, see my other albums of today.