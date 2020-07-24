Previous
Next
Happiness by allsop
231 / 365

Happiness

I am sure these two lovely ladies are sisters out for their morning exercise. They spent quite a while stroking Alfie and the lady on the right remarked that he was so calming!
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise