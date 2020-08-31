Sign up
257 / 365
Baby Hands
4 week old baby Bobby's hands are so small! When he was born only he was 3lb. something but is putting on weight nicely. The folk at church loved him!
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X70
Taken
30th August 2020 10:27am
Tags
baby
hands
