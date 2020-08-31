Previous
Baby Hands by allsop
257 / 365

Baby Hands

4 week old baby Bobby's hands are so small! When he was born only he was 3lb. something but is putting on weight nicely. The folk at church loved him!
31st August 2020

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details

