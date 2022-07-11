Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 454
The Sentinels
"And this our life, exempt from public haunt,
Finds tongues in trees, books in running brooks,
Sermons in stones, and good in everything".
William Shakespeare As You Like It, Act II, Scene i, Lines 15-17
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1217
photos
27
followers
25
following
124% complete
View this month »
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th July 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close