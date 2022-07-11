Previous
Next
The Sentinels by allsop
Photo 454

The Sentinels

"And this our life, exempt from public haunt,
Finds tongues in trees, books in running brooks,
Sermons in stones, and good in everything".

William Shakespeare As You Like It, Act II, Scene i, Lines 15-17
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise