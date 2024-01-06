Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
A Red, Red Rose-Robert Burns
O my Luve’s like a red, red rose,
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve’s like the melodie
That’s sweetly play’d in tune.
As fair are thou, my bonie lass,
So deep in luve am I;
And I will luve thee still, my Dear,
Till a’ the seas gang dry.
Till a’ the seas gang dry, my Dear,
And the rocks melt wi’ the sun:
I will luve thee still, my dear,
While the sands o’ life shall run.
And fare thee weel, my only Luve!
And fare thee weel, a while!
And I will come again, my Luve,
Tho’ it were ten thousand mile!
Robert Burns
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th January 2024 7:17am
Tags
poetry
,
sixws-146
,
pushed-596
