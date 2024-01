He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven — W. B. Yeats

Had I the heaven’s embroidered cloths

Enwraught with golden and silver light,

The blue and the dim and the dark cloths

Of night and light and the half-light,

I would spread the cloths under your feet:

But I, being poor, have only my dreams;

I have spread my dreams under your feet;

Tread softly because you tread on my dreams



(P.S. My 'read a poem every day' New Year's Resolution is still going strong!)