OOF 1 by allsop
Photo 698

OOF 1

Delwyn challenged me to do something that is intentionally out of focus, not so easy as it seems! Colour version in my Anything Goes album.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@dkbarnett Version one pf my out of focus which I prefer to the coloured version, what do you think?
February 8th, 2024  
