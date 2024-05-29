Sign up
Photo 759
Spoon reflection photography is not what it is cracked up to be!
Kali challenged me to make a "spoon reflection shot" and I found it is not as easy as it sounds!
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Tags
self-portrait
,
reflection
,
spoon
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-617
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@kali66
Thank you Kali for this challenge, I thought it would be breeze but it has taken me 2 hours to get three photos that I am kind of happy within I learned a lot in the process. Hope you like it.
May 29th, 2024
