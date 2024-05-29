Previous
Spoon reflection photography is not what it is cracked up to be! by allsop
Spoon reflection photography is not what it is cracked up to be!

Kali challenged me to make a "spoon reflection shot" and I found it is not as easy as it sounds!
@kali66 Thank you Kali for this challenge, I thought it would be breeze but it has taken me 2 hours to get three photos that I am kind of happy within I learned a lot in the process. Hope you like it.
