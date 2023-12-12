Sign up
Previous
Photo 438
SLP 093
93 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Even the humble brick can have a certain charm.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
5
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th December 2023 3:38pm
Tags
street
,
brick
,
still life
