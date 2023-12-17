Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 443
SLP 098
98 days into my year long making of a daily still life. this little cross stitch purse was made by a lady by the name of Mei Hayashi, a lady living in Jordan.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2025
photos
33
followers
56
following
121% complete
View this month »
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Latest from all albums
439
440
680
441
442
681
682
443
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th December 2023 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purse
,
still life
,
cross stitch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close