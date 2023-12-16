Sign up
Previous
Photo 442
SLP 097
97 days into my year long making of a daily still life and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Kami
X-T5
16th December 2023 9:06am
christmas
,
food
,
still life
