SLP 126

126 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have another one of my favourite books. Geraldine Brooks is a wonderful author and 'People of the Book' is a gripping read. It is the story of one book the people who owned it and left their mark on it. A book that I return to periodically.



Julia Donaldson: “I Opened a Book”



I Opened a Book



“I opened a book and in I strode.

Now nobody can find me.

I’ve left my chair, my house, my road,

My town and my world behind me.

I’m wearing the cloak, I’ve slipped on the ring,

I’ve swallowed the magic potion.

I’ve fought with a dragon, dined with a king

And dived in a bottomless ocean.

I opened a book and made some friends.

I shared their tears and laughter

And followed their road with its bumps and bends

To the happily ever after.

I finished my book and out I came.

The cloak can no longer hide me.

My chair and my house are just the same,

But I have a book inside me.”