SLP 127

127 days into my year long making of a daily still life. This little book (and various cards scattered throughout) is very precious to me, it is my book of Psalms. The card shown here was given to me by a very dear Priest friend The Rev'd Geoff Maltby on the occasion of me taking Life Vows as a Benedictine Oblate in 1991.



