142 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Inspired by the Artist Challenge and the work of Neil Driver I reference his "Shirt on a chair" https://neildriver.com/works-for-sale/shirt-on-chair/ I had to hang the shirt up because I do hot have a chair with a back tall enough to do what Neil did in his painting, but at least I have got a chair, shirt and curtain in! This also possibly fits my Get Pushed challenge this week of a still life that tells a story.