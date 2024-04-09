Previous
SLP 212 by allsop
212 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Found this bracket of some kind lying in the road today, no idea what it is from but hope it is not something crucial!
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
