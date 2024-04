SLP 213

213 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Kali challenged me to "do a still life outdoors with found objects" I always find it interesting to see what folk put out on the street for the scrap man to collect. When I was a youngster in the Twickenham area of London scrap man used a horse and cart on his rounds, whenever he came our way my Father would rush out with a bucket and shovel to pick up the horse muck left behind for the garden!