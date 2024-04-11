SLP 214

214 days into my year long making of a daily still life. I have been meaning to explore Daido Miriam's work for some time so when I received these two books recently I eagerly delved into them. After reading them both I come away feeling rather disappointed or perhaps I just don't understand the images, this is especially so for the larger book which is billed as a retrospective of Moriyama's life's work. Moriyama is a challenging photographer who produces challenging and somewhat disturbing photographs.