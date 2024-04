SLP 219

219 days into my year long making of a daily still life, the Spanish Bluebell.



From "The Bluebell" by Anne Brontë.



A fine and subtle spirit dwells

In every little flower,

Each one its own sweet feeling breathes

With more or less of power.

There is a silent eloquence

In every wild bluebell

That fills my softened heart with bliss

That words could never tell.