Previous
Photo 565
SLP 220
220 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A Wild Cherry in our local park.
"Before we set ourselves to right the house,
The first thing in the morning, out we go
To go the round of apple, cherry, peach,
Pine, alder, pasture, mowing, well, and brook."
From Robert Frost's poem "In the home stretch"
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2245
photos
40
followers
63
following
154% complete
View this month »
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
565
Latest from all albums
730
563
36
367
564
565
37
368
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
17th April 2024 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
flora
,
wild cherry
,
bw-89
