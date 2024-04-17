Previous
SLP 220 by allsop
Photo 565

SLP 220

220 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A Wild Cherry in our local park.

"Before we set ourselves to right the house,
The first thing in the morning, out we go
To go the round of apple, cherry, peach,
Pine, alder, pasture, mowing, well, and brook."

From Robert Frost's poem "In the home stretch"
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise