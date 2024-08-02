Sign up
Photo 672
SLP 324
324 days into my year long making of a daily still life. A baby memorial cairn.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Kami
X-T5
2nd August 2024 6:34am
stone
rock
floral
still life
poppy
Casablanca
ace
I love the addition of the poppy
August 2nd, 2024
