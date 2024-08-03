Previous
SLP 325 by allsop
Photo 673

SLP 325

325 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the 12th. and final in the series of twelve flower plates.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That's beautiful. Someone painted that well.
August 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise