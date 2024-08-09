SLP 331

331 days into my year long making of a daily still life. It is always a source of wonder to me when I come across something a variance of which I must have done so hundreds of times before but not really looked at and truly seen, this is such a case. Indeed it was not until I spent some time closely looking at, moving, thinking about and photographing that the inner beauty really clicked with me. I turned it and wham there it was, it spoke to me. This is what for me is the power of photography it has the capability to connect you to something deeper.