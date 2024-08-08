Previous
SLP 330 by allsop
Photo 678

SLP 330

330 days into my year long making of a daily still life. April challenged me to explore the practice of contemplative photography.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
April, @aecasey, here is another one for you.
August 8th, 2024  
