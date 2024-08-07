Sign up
Three seed heads
328 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Three seed heads. April challenged me to explore the practice of contemplative photography.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
flora
,
get-pushed-627
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@aecasey
April number 2 for the challenge.
August 7th, 2024
