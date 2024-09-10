Literature Project #7 George Herbert 'The Call'

7 days into my year long daily Literature project and today I am offering one of George Herbert's metaphysical poems 'The Call'. Herbert ranks at the top of my list of all time favourite poets and this extraordinary poem is typical of his genius.

The photograph is of a picture that hangs on my wall of The Veronica Handkerchief which is, according to extra-biblical Christian tradition, the veil that St. Veronica used to wipe the face of Christ on the way to the cross which when he returned the veil the image of his face was miraculously captured on it. In many ways it is a strange image not least if you look at the eyes long enough you begin to wonder if they are closed or open.



'The Call' by George Herbert.



Come, my Way, my Truth, my Life;

Such a Way as gives us breath,

Such a Truth as ends all strife,

Such a Life as killeth death.



Come, my Light, my Feast, my Strength;

Such a Light as shows a Feast,

Such a Feast as mends in length,

Such a Strength as makes his guest.



Come, my Joy, my Love, my Heart;

Such a Joy as none can move,

Such a Love as none can part,

Such a Heart as joys in love.