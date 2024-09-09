Literature Project #6 RB

6 days into my year long daily Literature project.

I have many books in my library that I would not like to lose in a house fire, pre-eminent amongst them are The Bible and The Rule of St. Benedict both of which are, of course, replaceable. The latter, although rather battered, I have annotated (and continue to do so) I would not like to lose these annotations.

The St. Benedict medal and little cross are on a homemade bookmark and the photograph I took a number of years ago is of the great hanging crucifix in Southwell Minster, Nottinghamshire.