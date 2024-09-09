Previous
Literature Project #6 RB by allsop
Photo 710

Literature Project #6 RB

6 days into my year long daily Literature project.
I have many books in my library that I would not like to lose in a house fire, pre-eminent amongst them are The Bible and The Rule of St. Benedict both of which are, of course, replaceable. The latter, although rather battered, I have annotated (and continue to do so) I would not like to lose these annotations.
The St. Benedict medal and little cross are on a homemade bookmark and the photograph I took a number of years ago is of the great hanging crucifix in Southwell Minster, Nottinghamshire.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise