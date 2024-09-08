Literature Project #5 Umberto Eco/Library

5 days into my year long daily Literature project.

From Umberto Eco 'The Name of the Rose':

“Until then I had thought each book spoke of the things, human or divine, that lie outside books. Now I realized that not infrequently books speak of books: it is as if they spoke among themselves. In the light of this reflection, the library seemed all the more disturbing to me. It was then the place of a long, centuries-old murmuring, an imperceptible dialogue between one parchment and another, a living thing, a receptacle of powers not to be ruled by a human mind, a treasure of secrets emanated by many minds, surviving the death of those who had produced them or had been their conveyors.”



Wouldn't it be fantastic if all these books did speak among themselves as living beings communicate with each other! Fun to speculate on what they would say and what wonderful things their interactions may produce!