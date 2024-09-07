Previous
Literature Project #4 Dorothy L Sayers/Locks by allsop
Literature Project #4 Dorothy L Sayers/Locks

4 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sayers is best known for her crime fiction books and her literary amateur detective Lord Peter Wimsey, but she was also a fine theological writer and playwright whom I am sure I shall return to more than once during this project. Today's quotation is from a conversation between the detective and Harriet Vane the "love interest in the books".

“Do you know how to pick a lock?'
'Not in the least, I'm afraid.'
'I often wonder what we go to school for,' said Wimsey.”
― Dorothy L. Sayers, Strong Poison
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
I did not know she was a theological writer too, how interesting.
September 7th, 2024  
