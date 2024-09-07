Literature Project #4 Dorothy L Sayers/Locks

4 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sayers is best known for her crime fiction books and her literary amateur detective Lord Peter Wimsey, but she was also a fine theological writer and playwright whom I am sure I shall return to more than once during this project. Today's quotation is from a conversation between the detective and Harriet Vane the "love interest in the books".



“Do you know how to pick a lock?'

'Not in the least, I'm afraid.'

'I often wonder what we go to school for,' said Wimsey.”

― Dorothy L. Sayers, Strong Poison