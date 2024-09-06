Previous
Literature Project #3 John Muir by allsop
Photo 707

Literature Project #3 John Muir

3 days into my year long daily Literature project. A quotation from the Scottish-American naturalist John Muir.
“And into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise