Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 693
SLP 354
354 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Michaelmas Daisy which is a member of the Aster family.
A poem by Robert Frost:
"I end not far from my going forth
By picking the faded blue
Of the last remaining aster flower
To carry again to you."
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2522
photos
55
followers
81
following
189% complete
View this month »
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
693
Latest from all albums
690
794
403
691
795
692
404
693
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd August 2024 6:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
flora
,
michaelmas daisy
Casablanca
ace
One of my favourite childhood flowers. My parents used to grow them near our front door.
August 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close