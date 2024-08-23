Previous
SLP 354 by allsop
Photo 693

SLP 354

354 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Michaelmas Daisy which is a member of the Aster family.

A poem by Robert Frost:
"I end not far from my going forth
By picking the faded blue
Of the last remaining aster flower
To carry again to you."
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
One of my favourite childhood flowers. My parents used to grow them near our front door.
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise