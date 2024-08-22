Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 692
SLP 353
353 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Mary challenged me to enter a still life for the 'My Favorite Pictures in a Collage' challenge (current theme of glass) so I took six new photographs of these paperweights.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2519
photos
55
followers
81
following
189% complete
View this month »
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Latest from all albums
206
688
689
690
794
691
795
692
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Kami
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
paperweight
,
still life
,
mfpiac-133
,
get-pushed-629
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@mcsiegle
This should meet your challenge, hope you like it.
August 22nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Glass is so difficult to capture and you did it fabulously six times!!
August 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close