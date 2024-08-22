Previous
353 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Mary challenged me to enter a still life for the 'My Favorite Pictures in a Collage' challenge (current theme of glass) so I took six new photographs of these paperweights.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
@mcsiegle This should meet your challenge, hope you like it.
August 22nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Glass is so difficult to capture and you did it fabulously six times!!
August 22nd, 2024  
